NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Up 5.2%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. 180,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 264,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXTC. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

