NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Up 5.2%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. 180,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 264,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NXTC. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
