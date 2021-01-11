NextDAO (NAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $344,317.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.22 million and $344,317.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00113082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00064680 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,547.26 or 0.86146574 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,768,653,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,728,421,159 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

