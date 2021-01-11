NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $115,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 121,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

NEE stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. 451,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

