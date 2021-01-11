NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 277,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.69. 7,016,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,848. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

