Nibble (NBXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nibble has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Nibble has a market capitalization of $447.25 and approximately $12.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

