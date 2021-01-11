Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.31

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 96300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

A number of research firms have commented on NJDCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

