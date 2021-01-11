NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NIKE by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,367 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,170 shares of company stock worth $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $146.95. 266,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,420. The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

