NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NKE traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $147.05. 4,240,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

