Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.80

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 236.60 ($3.09), with a volume of 14436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.60 ($3.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

