Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.80

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 236.60 ($3.09), with a volume of 14436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.60 ($3.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

