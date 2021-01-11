Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NIO opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 2,024.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

