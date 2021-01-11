NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $70.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIO traded as high as $66.99 and last traded at $62.70. Approximately 244,446,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 191,895,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 2.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

