NIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $53,928.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.60 or 0.03111518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00399883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.01416764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00562835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00460894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00271463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021916 BTC.

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,501,558 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

