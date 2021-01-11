Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.35. Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.54 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 million during the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

