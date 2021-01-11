Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.12. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 388,443 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 78,500 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

