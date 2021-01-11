NOIA Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

