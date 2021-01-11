Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.83

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Nomura by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nomura by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nomura by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
