Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.83

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Nomura alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Nomura by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nomura by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nomura by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.