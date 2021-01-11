Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.52

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

