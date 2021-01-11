Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $256.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $257.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

