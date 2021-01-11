Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Nortech Systems news, CFO Christopher Dean Jones acquired 14,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $91,182.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 17,170 shares of company stock valued at $104,860 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,042. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

