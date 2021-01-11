North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,880.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,880 ($50.69) and last traded at GBX 3,838.69 ($50.15), with a volume of 1491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,810 ($49.78).

The stock has a market cap of £543.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,432.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,011.31.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS.L) (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

