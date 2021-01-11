Northcoast Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.