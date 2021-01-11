Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Trading Up 14%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price was up 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 523,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,564,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

