Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares rose 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 32,513,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 32,532,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAK. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,418,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 470,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at $364,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

