Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$50.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NPI. CSFB raised their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$50.80 on Monday. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.92.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.