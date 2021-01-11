Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $288.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

