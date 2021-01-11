Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) Trading Down 6.3%

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 969,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 217,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 96.43, a current ratio of 96.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) (CVE:NVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter.

In other Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) news, Director Stanley William Leo Spavold acquired 2,000,000 shares of Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,967,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,425,758.23.

Norvista Capital Co. (NVV.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as oil and gas located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada; and oil and gas in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

