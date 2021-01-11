Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.68. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 1,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

