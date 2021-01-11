Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.09. Novan shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 6,590 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

