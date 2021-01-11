NOW Token (NOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $45.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOW Token has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOW Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

NOW Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOW Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOW Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.