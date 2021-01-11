NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.03 million and $2,936.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001262 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00036971 BTC.

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

