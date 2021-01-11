Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $187,622.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,177 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

