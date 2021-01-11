Nuco.cloud Price Hits $0.30 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $138,079.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00113225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00064742 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,754.52 or 0.86830262 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.