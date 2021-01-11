Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nucor by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $56.02 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

