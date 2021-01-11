Nuggets 1-Day Volume Tops $519.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $558,115.51 and $519.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

