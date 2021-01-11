NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. NULS has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00111143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00066153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00258741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.82 or 0.86279786 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

