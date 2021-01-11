NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $2,928.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008508 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,143,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,042,461 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.