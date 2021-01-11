NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after buying an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NuVasive by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

