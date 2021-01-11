NXM (NXM) Price Tops $29.24

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. NXM has a market cap of $169.62 million and approximately $23.47 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $29.24 or 0.00083991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

