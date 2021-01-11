Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Update

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 754.0% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 6,219,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,915,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

