Nyzo Market Cap Hits $2.33 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $475,823.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00255109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.46 or 0.84490909 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

