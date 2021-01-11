O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Up 6.4%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.50. 437,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 565,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

OIIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $137,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 210,718 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

