Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $293.00

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 292.90 ($3.83), with a volume of 103909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.76).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 249.02. The firm has a market cap of £549.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Get Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £29,696 ($38,798.01).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.