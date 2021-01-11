Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.97

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

