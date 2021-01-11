Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.97

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.
