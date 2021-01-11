OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.