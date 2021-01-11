Observer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $404,702.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Observer has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $404,702.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

