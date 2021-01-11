Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $156.28 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $156.28 million and approximately $44.90 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

