Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $426.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.38 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $560.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.