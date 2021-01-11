Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.25

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) (LON:OSEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.13), with a volume of 9785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The company has a market capitalization of £117.46 million and a PE ratio of -41.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.99.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (OSEC.L) Company Profile (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

