Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.4%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price was down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 18,960,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 55,768,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several research firms have commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $403.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

